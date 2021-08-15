https://www.dailywire.com/news/noem-defends-open-state-dems-accuse-us-of-embracing-death-as-they-peddle-abortion-on-demand

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) blasted Democrats this weekend after she received left-wing criticism for attending the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and has generally shot down attempts to lockdown her state over supposed coronavirus precautions.

Noem said it was “interesting” that Democrats who peddle “abortion on demand” are claiming pro-life Republicans like Noem are “embracing death” for upholding citizens’ rights and freedoms.

“I think it’s interesting that this side, this political party, the Democrats, who embrace getting abortion on demand, are accusing us of embracing death when we’re just allowing people to make personal choices and have personal responsibility over when they want to assemble, when they want to gather and spend time outdoors enjoying their way of life,” Noem said, according to Fox News.

At the rally on Monday, Noem, rocking a leather jacket, rode both a horse and a motorcycle and helped hawk an oil painting of herself for $55,000 in a charity auction.

“They can come here and remember what America feels like,” Noem said at the event, according to the Mitchell Republic.

“South Dakota is getting recognition that it’s never got before,” said Rod Woodruff, owner of the Chip. “And it’s a direct result of the respect this governor has for the freedom and liberties of the citizens.”

Democrats’ position on abortion, as noted by Noem, has become increasingly radical.

During Democratic primary campaigning for the 2020 presidential election, hopefuls like now-Vice President Kamala Harris and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) all endorsed late-term abortion.

Moreover, as noted by Fox News, Democrats in the Senate effectively went on record as pro-infanticide by voting down the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act proposed by Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE). The bill would force doctors to treat born-alive infants from botched abortions with full medical care, instead of letting them die.

In July, Democrats passed a package of spending bills without provisions banning federal funding for most abortions in the U.S. and abroad.

“Finally, the right to reproductive freedom has been recognized by the majority of Democrats,” cheered Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA).

The Hyde amendment, named for Congressman Henry Hyde and was first passed in 1976, essentially bans the use of federal funding for abortion services with some exceptions, including abortions that are done when a mother’s life is in danger, or in the case of incest or rape, The Daily Wire explained. “States are still allowed to use their own Medicaid funds for abortions.”

“The debate over the Hyde amendment has escalated in recent years. Republicans have attempted to pass legislation that would enshrine the Hyde amendment into law,” The Daily Wire noted. “At the same time, Democrats have tried pushing their own measures attempting to end the Hyde amendment.”

