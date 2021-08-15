https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/611a9990bbafd42ff589b00e
High-quality satellite images have captured the ongoing Kabul airport debacle, showing droves of Afghans on the runway, attempting to leave aboard Western evacuation flights after the country fell to …
A heartbreaking situation is currently unfolding in Afghanistan following the sudden withdrawal of US forces while Joe Biden vacations….
The hastily evacuated US Embassy in Kabul is unlikely to stay vacant for long, retired US Army colonel and diplomat Ann Wright told RT, saying that Washington accepting the Taliban takeover would bene…
OAK PARK, Ill. — Police have arrested two suspects after the body of Melissa Kaylanna Rendon, 15, was discovered in an…
Those Taliban terrorists who have taken over Afghanistan after President Biden pulled out America troops, likely the only force protecting the nominal level of freedom there, are known to have abducte…