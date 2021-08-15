https://www.dailywire.com/news/pentagon-authorizes-more-troops-to-afghanistan-total-number-now-more-than-double-initial-force

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) authorized an additional 1,000 troops to be sent into Afghanistan to help with the frantic evacuations that are taking place due to the chaos caused by Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration.

The move brings “the total number of troops expected in Afghanistan temporarily to 6,000,” Reuters reported. “The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the additional 1,000 troops would come from the 82nd Airborne Division, which had already been on standby.”

The move means that there are now more than double the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan than were stationed in the country to begin with when Biden decided to withdrawal in a manner that has been widely criticized across the political spectrum.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who has been widely criticized for being woke, informed U.S. Senators on Sunday that the timeline of how fast Islamic terrorists were like to regroup had accelerated because everything that has unfolded in Afghanistan in recent days.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

