What a frightening mess Biden leaves Afghanistan in today.  Why would any Americans overseas feel protected by the United States today?

The Taliban decided to enter Kabal today.

Americans were told to shelter in place today.

Videos show helicopters flying around the city.

Smoke rises in Kabul as US consulate burns documents they don’t want to be found.

More helicopters in the air.

Traffic is at a standstill as people are racing to nowhere.

Prisoners are seen leaving prison in the country.

The horror of Afghanistan intensified today.

