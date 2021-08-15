https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/pictures-videos-show-helicopters-people-racing-get-nowhere-afghanistan/

What a frightening mess Biden leaves Afghanistan in today. Why would any Americans overseas feel protected by the United States today?

The Taliban decided to enter Kabal today.

#BREAKING: Taliban in a fresh statement says it has decided to enter Kabul even after deciding this morning that they shall wait for transition of power. Says decision taken so that abusers/thieves don’t get mixed and harass common people. Taliban asks common people not to fear. pic.twitter.com/9RwjarXe80 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 15, 2021

Americans were told to shelter in place today.

Adding to confusion, US Embassy sends out revised alert that removes warnings about consular services being suspended and removing warning not to come to embassy or airport… pic.twitter.com/JNWh2aB1ix — Dion Nissenbaum (@DionNissenbaum) August 15, 2021

Videos show helicopters flying around the city.

Smoke rises in Kabul as US consulate burns documents they don’t want to be found.

More helicopters in the air.

American CH-47s over Kabul now, doing shuttle runs between US embassy and airport. pic.twitter.com/jMOcchjT2Y — Kern Hendricks (@kernhendricks) August 15, 2021

Traffic is at a standstill as people are racing to nowhere.

Capital Kabul right now, Traffic blocked, everyone is in a hurry and are rushing to their homes.#Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/QqDXwUm5c7 — Obaidullah Rahimi Mashwani (@IamObaidRahimi) August 15, 2021

Prisoners are seen leaving prison in the country.

Prisoners leaving Kabul jail after being broken out by Taliban. pic.twitter.com/B84F2UrtEA — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021

The horror of Afghanistan intensified today.

