White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is reportedly taking the entire week off as Democrat President Joe Biden remains hidden from public view as the crisis in Afghanistan unfolds.

Fox News reports:

Fox News sent questions to Psaki’s White House email address Sunday morning and received an auto-reply. Hours later, on Sunday evening, Fox News attempted once again to reach the White House spokeswoman. The same auto-reply, stating that the voice of the White House would not be available for the next week, was sent.

The automatic reply email, which was confirmed by others, stated “I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd,” and directed questions to other people in the White House.

To confirm Fox reporting – We asked Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki for comment about Afghanistan. Here the actual automated response: “I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd.” pic.twitter.com/PCi8gDqhwL — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 16, 2021

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who served in the role under both Presidents Obama and Trump, called out President Joe Biden on Sunday as Biden remained hidden from public view at Camp David.

“OUTRAGEOUS! Biden needs to address the nation TONIGHT,” Jackson said in a tweet. “If he’s not mentally capable of handling this crisis, he needs to resign IMMEDIATELY. America deserves better than this – OUR VETERANS DESERVE BETTER THAN THIS! Come out of hiding at Camp David and do your damn job!”

Former President Donald Trump called on Biden to resign on Sunday over the situation in Afghanistan and for a variety of other issues.

“What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!” Trump said. “It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy.”

This report has been updated to include additional information and links to additional coverage from The Daily Wire on the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.

