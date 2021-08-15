http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/F24L8hZu00I/

At least 45 people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The first shooting fatality occurred at 5:15 p.m. Friday, when an 18-year-old male was shot and killed while “standing on a street in the 5100 block of West Fullerton,” NBC 5 reported.

The next firearm-related fatality was the result of a shooting just after 8:30 p.m. Friday “on the Eisenhower Expressway near Damen Avenue.”

The third shooting fatality occurred Saturday around 12:40 p.m., and resulted in a 59-year-old man being shot dead while driving.

The fourth fatal shooting happened at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, when a 25-year-old man was shot while standing “on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 54th Street.”

The fifth fatal shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, when a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest while standing in a group “in the 7500 block of South Saint Lawrence.”

Breitbart News noted at least 72 people were shot, 11 of them fatally, last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

One of last weekend’s fatalities was 29-year-old Chicago police officer Ella French. She was shot shortly after 9 p.m. on August 7, while working a traffic stop.

