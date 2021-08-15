https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-taliban-overrun-bagram-air-base-numerous-high-value-prisoners-al-qaeda-members-freed

The Taliban took control of Bagram Air Base on Sunday, a former American airbase that the U.S turned over to the Afghanistan government last month.

The Taliban have reportedly released thousands of prisoners that were held at Bagram, including members of al Qaeda, the terror group that carried out the 9-11 attacks and prompted the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. Bagram was under control of the U.S. military for roughly two decades before leaving it in control of the Afghan military in July as the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan.

“The Taliban claims it overran Bagram Air Base and freed prisoners. Many high-value detainees were located there, including members of Al Qaeda. This will reverberate for years to come,” said Bill Roggio, Long War Journal editor, and terror analyst.

U.S. and Afghan officials confirmed reports of the Taliban takeover at Bagram.

“Senior US official tells @cbsnews Bagram has fallen w/prisoners released,” CBS senior investigative reporter Catherine Herridge said. “NOTE: Historically these prison releases have been catastrophic, strengthening al Qaeda + associated groups + touted in propaganda as major victories.”

Taliban militants entered the Afghan capital of Kabul Sunday and have begun negotiating for the Afghanistan government’s complete surrender. As The Daily Wire reported:

Taliban leaders are reportedly at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, negotiating a swift “transfer of power” from the Afghan government in place. Residents of Kabul and refugees who took shelter in the Afghan capital city over the last several weeks as the Taliban seized power in the country’s southern provinces are now trying to flee the city, but finding roads blocked and airports now under Taliban control. “Taliban fighters entered Kabul on Sunday and sought the unconditional surrender of the central government, officials said, as Afghans and foreigners alike raced for the exit, signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan,” the Associated Press noted. “The Taliban in a statement said that they wouldn’t take Kabul by force,” the Wall Street Journal added based on reports from the ground. “The insurgent group added that it had ordered its fighters to wait and not attack the Afghan capital, home to six million people and that it was in talks with ‘the other side’ to discuss entering the city without harming its residents.”

U.S. officials are rushing to evacuate the U.S. embassy in Kabul as the Afghanistan government negotiates its collapse with the terrorists.

“Helicopters buzzed overhead to evacuate personnel from the U.S. Embassy, while smoke rose near the compound as staff destroyed important documents. Several other Western missions also prepared to pull their people out,” the Associated Press reported.

The Taliban carried out a lightning blitz across Afghanistan, capturing multiple major cities in a matter of days. Days before the terrorists entered Kabul, U.S. military analysts estimated that the fall of Afghanistan could be as far as a month away.

