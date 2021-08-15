https://djhjmedia.com/steven/republican-party-of-rock-county-calls-for-a-forensic-audit-of-the-2020-election-question-votes-switched-from-trump-to-biden/

The Republican Party of Rock County is demanding a forensic audit of the county. There has been a lot of people who have expressed a desire for a forensic audit of the entire state. Wisconsin, specifically Rock County has some suspicious movement of the votes. An audit must be done just to find out if it was legitimate or not. But, make no mistake, no matter what they find and other states find, President Trump will not be installed as president.

But, the real reason to do real forensic audits is to make sure the results were correct. If they aren’t correct, then we can pinpoint the problem in order to make sure it never happens again. When this all first started, I was skeptical, but the resistance to the forensic audits has made me suspicious that they are hiding something. This is not about removing anyone in office, it’s more about future elections and election integrity.

On election night the results of the county were presented during the evening. At 10:59 both candidates had roughly 29,000 votes. Then by 11:12 President Trump had taken a nearly 1,000 vote lead 31,000 to 30,000. At 11:43 more votes came in and they showed Trump had taken a commanding lead at 46,649 with Biden’s 37,133. That gave Trump a lead of 9,516. But, then at 11:57, the votes were reversed and Biden leads 46,69 to Trump’s 37,133.

That is a complete reversal of votes and it changed the totals by 19,032. The final count gave Biden a lead of just over 20,000. That means Trump would only have to pick up less than 2,000 votes to capture the state. The forensic audit of Rock County could provide that by itself possibly.

From The Gateway Pundit

VIDEO OF THE DAY Idiots Twerk On Ambulance After Shooting In Oakland, CA

From AP NEWS:

Milwaukee County officials posted results that ultimately catapulted Biden to victory early in the morning after Election Day. Republicans have questioned that timing, though that’s how long it took to count ballots, including thousands of absentees. Biden crushed Trump in that county, with more than 69% of the vote. In Brown County, where Trump actually took 52% of the vote, the GOP also has accused Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich of letting Facebook-funded consultant Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein run that city’s election, going so far as handing Spitzer-Rubenstein the keys to the city’s ballot counting location. Genrich’s office and city attorneys have said the Republicans’ claims have no merit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

