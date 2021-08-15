https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/15/see-ya-heres-video-of-former-afghan-president-ashraf-ghani-fleeing-the-country/

Two days ago, Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh posted this defiant message to Twitter, saying he and President Ashraf Ghani “STAND FIRM AGAINST TALIBAN TERRORISTS & DO EVERTYHING TO STREGNTHEN THE NATIONAL RESISTANCE BY ALL MEANS AND WAYS. PERIOD’:

And poof, it’s over:

Here’s video of (now former?) President Ghani fleeing the country (translation: “Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaves the country Video: Tasnim News):

He’s reportedly gone to Uzbekistan or Tajikistan, possibly with a lot of cash?

And, apparently, the rest of the government is trying to flee as well but aren’t having as much luck:

There are reports that Saleh fled, too:

But he did post another defiant message to Twitter before allegedly leaving the country:

In a statement posted to Facebook, Ghani said the Taliban “have won the judgment of sword and guns and now they are responsible for protecting the countrymen’s honor, wealth and self-esteem”:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...