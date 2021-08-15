https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61198050bbafd42ff5899634
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has set the stage for an early national election on September 20, giving his Liberal Party a chance to seize control of Parliament and prevent conservatives from blocking it…
“For the last seven months, I’ve watched generals engage in Twitter fights with people, debate the merits of critical race theory on Capitol Hill”…
The average monthly benefits for SNAP will be roughly 27 percent higher than they were before the pandemic, starting Oct. 1. …
Several news outlets are playing up an anecdote from Seinfeld creator Larry David reacting to his disinvitation to former President Barack Obama’s lavish 60th birthday party in damage-control effort t…
Online critics blasted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for bringing Covid-19 fearmongering to new heights, after he warned that even fully vaccinated senior citizens are in “mortal danger” if t…