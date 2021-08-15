https://www.toddstarnes.com/opinion/your-mindless-dictates-will-no-longer-be-tolerated-sheriff-rips-oregon-governor/

The sheriff of Union County, Oregon delivered a fierce rebuke of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s China virus mandates.

“We the people of Union County, Oregon have had enough,” Sheriff Cody Bowen declared in a letter that was posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“Enough of your overreaching mandates! Enough ofyour bullying threats. Enough of you dictating our state by fear,” he said.

The sheriff was especially angry over the governor’s decision to force children wear face coverings at school.

“You have gone so far as to threaten our teacher’s livelihoods and their ability to provide for their family with fines and certification revocations if they don’t enforce your mandate,” the sheriff wrote.

He accused the governor of intentionally ignoring the eastern side of the state — which happens to be home to many God-loving patriots — as opposed to the western parts of Oregon which are infested with Antifa.

“You are inflicting more damage to our children than any virus could ever do and you hide behind the misrepresentation that you care for us all,” he wrote. “You ma’am, care nothing about our children or the people of Eastern Oregon.”

Sheriff Bowen said that he took an oath to uphold the Constitution and stand up and defend the people of his county.

“We have the God given right to freedom and the God given right to choose what is best for ourselves and our children. Let us do so. We will raise our children how we se fit. We will choose to wear a mask or choose not to wear a mask. We will choose to get vaccinated or choose not to get vaccinated. Your mindless dictates will no longer be tolerated.”

Well said, sheriff!

