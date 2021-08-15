https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/08/15/squarely-on-his-shoulders-leaders-mcconnell-and-mccarthy-other-republicans-slam-president-bidens-failure-of-american-leadership/

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) says the troubling situation unfolding in Afghanistan was avoidable and calls out the Biden administration for a “failure of American leadership.”

The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul is a shameful failure of American leadership. The United States had the capacity to avoid this disaster. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/p4wyuWxoHq — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) August 15, 2021

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California) calls Biden’s failure of leadership “shameful” and puts what has taken place squarely on the president’s shoulders.

Joe Biden has been commander-in-chief for seven months – the current failure in Afghanistan falls squarely on his shoulders. His lack of leadership during this pivotal moment has been shameful – it has only served to embolden our adversaries and let down our allies. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 15, 2021

Where is the President of the United States? — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 15, 2021

Where the heck is Joe Biden? https://t.co/5MDlIJ2zoO — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) August 15, 2021

Let this sink in: The President of the United States is in hiding at this moment. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 15, 2021

Where is President Biden? https://t.co/6aQXsnMsDm — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 15, 2021

Why is Joe Biden in hiding? He should immediately address the nation and answer for the catastrophic situation in Afghanistan. Conference calls between cabinet secretaries and senators don’t cut it in a crisis. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 15, 2021

