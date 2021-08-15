https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/567913-taliban-enter-kabul-as-us-embassy-staff

The Taliban reportedly entered Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul on Sunday and have demanded the peaceful surrender of the country’s government as the U.S. pushes to evacuate its embassy staff.

As The Associated Press reports, foreigners and Afghans are attempting to leave the country as quickly as possible in fear of an imminent Taliban takeover.

The Taliban have quickly taken over much of Afghanistan, easily seizing numerous provincial capitals across the country. Earlier Sunday, the group entered the outskirts of Kabul.

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told Al Jazeera that the group is “awaiting a peaceful transfer of Kabul city.” Taliban negotiators have reportedly gone to the presidential palace.

According to Al Jazeera, Afghan Minister of the Interior Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said on Sunday that there will be a “peaceful transfer of power” to a transitional government.

“The Afghan people should not worry… There will be no attack on the city and there will be a peaceful transfer of power to the transitional government,” Mirzakwal said.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is reportedly still in the capital and has yet to flee the country.

On Saturday, Ghani called on the international community to provide Afghanistan with aid to fight against the Taliban.

“We have started consultations, inside the government with elders and political leaders, representatives of different levels of the community as well as our international allies,” Ghani said. “The consultations are happening at great speed and the results will soon be shared with you dear countrymen.”

In the U.S., President BidenJoe BidenTom Cotton calls on Biden to ‘destroy every Taliban fighter’ near Kabul Trump slams Biden for not ‘following the plan’ he left on Afghanistan Pelosi ‘deeply concerned’ for women amid Taliban gains in Afghanistan MORE has faced increasing pressure from lawmakers to intervene in the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. However, Biden has so far maintained that he believes Afghanistan can oversee its own security issues after the withdrawal of U.S. troops after two decades in the nation.

