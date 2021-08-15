https://www.dailywire.com/news/taliban-holds-press-conference-from-presidential-palace-while-biden-hides-from-public

The Taliban held a press conference after they took over Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul on Sunday while the world watched in shock at the speed with which the country completely fell apart. Meanwhile, Democrat President Joe Biden continued to hide from the American public at Camp David, where he is scheduled to be for the next few days.

Al Jazeera posted photographs and video of Taliban terrorists addressing the media in the presidential palace shortly after the nation’s president fled the country.

Armed Taliban fighters have entered Afghanistan’s presidential palace in Kabul hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. 🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/B5EwRybCpq pic.twitter.com/oPIGxxKT1V — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 15, 2021

While the Taliban held a press conference, Biden continued to hide from the public as the nation fell following his chaotic pullout. Even CNN ran a segment noting that many people were wondering where Biden was, as well as why he was not out in front of the cameras showing leadership.

CNN: “There are many who are asking, ‘where’s the president?'” “There are no indications that President Biden is going to address the nation.” pic.twitter.com/vUSNiIKDyE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2021

CNN later reported that Biden was “expected to address the nation in the next few days about the crisis in Afghanistan.”

President Biden is expected to address the nation in the next few days about the crisis in Afghanistan, an administration official sayshttps://t.co/iVS0tJWXtj pic.twitter.com/jt4xooilxZ — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 15, 2021

The embarrassment for the administration comes after the Taliban recaptured the country in just a few days following Biden’s Intelligence Community saying that it might take the Taliban three months to take over.

The Wall Street Journal noted that the Afghan military collapsed because they relied heavily on U.S. air support, and it could not function after Biden pulled U.S. support:

The Afghan army fighting alongside American troops was molded to match the way the Americans operate. The U.S. military, the world’s most advanced, relies heavily on combining ground operations with air power, using aircraft to resupply outposts, strike targets, ferry the wounded, and collect reconnaissance and intelligence. In the wake of President Biden’s withdrawal decision, the U.S. pulled its air support, intelligence and contractors servicing Afghanistan’s planes and helicopters. That meant the Afghan military simply couldn’t operate anymore. The same happened with another failed American effort, the South Vietnamese army in the 1970s, said retired Lt. Gen. Daniel Bolger, who commanded the U.S.-led coalition’s mission to train Afghan forces in 2011-2013.

“There is always a tendency to use the model you know, which is your own model,” retired Lt. Gen. Daniel Bolger said. “When you build an army like that, and it’s meant to be a partner with a sophisticated force like the Americans, you can’t pull the Americans out all of a sudden, because then they lose the day-to-day assistance that they need.”

Biden tried to blame former President Donald Trump in a statement on Saturday for his own actions; however, experts quickly pushed back on Biden’s attempts to deflect blame:

Rebeccah Heinrichs, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, blasted Biden’s statement: “He begins by listing what his administration is scrambling to do to avoid American and partner deaths, and to have the ability to conduct counterterrorism operations. And this horrible scramble with high stakes is all because of Biden’s order to withdrawal immediately. There is plenty of blame to go around for the failures in Afghanistan, but what happens as a result of the way the withdrawal happened will be Biden’s alone. He can’t pass this off on Trump. He owns all of this. Also, I don’t care if he reads a script word for word, he needs to address the nation. There are a lot of military families who deserve it and so much more.”

Andrea Stricker, research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD): “The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan fits a pattern of this administration deciding on a course of foreign action without consideration for the ramifications. Biden wanted out regardless of the cost to the Afghan people, regional security, and years of effort and dedication by many brave Americans and allies. This poorly planned exit will go down in history as a major U.S. strategic failure.”

Jamil N. Jaffer — who serves as Founder and Executive Director of the National Security Institute and as an Assistant Professor of Law and Director of the National Security Law & Policy Program at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University: “Pathetic for the President to lay the situation he created by his own choices at the feet of his predecessor. Having inherited whatever he inherited, it was his job to do what the nation required, and the President ought admit he made the wrong choice. Be better @JoeBiden.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

