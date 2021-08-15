https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/15/taliban-official-spotted-in-the-presidential-palace-tells-journo-he-spent-8-years-in-guantanamo/

Al Jazeera is reporting that the Taliban have officially taken over the government of Afghanistan and they’re broadcasting it live from the presidential palace:

Exclusive on Al Jazeera: Taliban live from the Presidential palace in #Kabul, #Afghanistan. They showed an official from the former government handing over the presidential palace to 3 representatives from Taliban. pic.twitter.com/S6fUh7ceYi — Abdu (@abdu) August 15, 2021

According to this Al Jazeera journo, one of the Taliban officials said he spent 8 years as a guest of the United States and in Guantanamo:

The Afghan official on the right just told us he had spent 8 years in Guantanamo. Today he is sitting in the presidential palace as the Americans flee #Kabul https://t.co/uBS2AI6UuB — Abdu (@abdu) August 15, 2021

And, apparently, so have a lot of them:

The story that everyone will ignore or not notice is that so many of the Taliban commanders and top leaders were imprisoned and often tortured in U.S black sites and prisons like Guantanamo and Bagram airbase. Mullah Baradar and Mullah Zaeef as examples. https://t.co/F0hjEx61hg — Abdu (@abdu) August 15, 2021

And now they’re in charge:

That’s why always the Taliban’s top demand was freeing their prisoners – and freeing prisoners across the country in the past few weeks.#Taliban — Abdu (@abdu) August 15, 2021

