A Taliban spokesman still has an active Twitter account, despite the platform’s suspension of former President Donald Trump for “hateful” and “violent” content.

The Taliban is actively moving to retake Afghanistan after U.S. withdrawal, with countless men, women, and children in danger for their lives.

Twitter account @Zabehulah_M33, describes itself as the “[o]fficial Twitter Account of the Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid.”

Some on Twitter noticed the hypocrisy.

“Taliban’s official spokesman has an active Twitter account. Meanwhile, the former President of the United States remains banned,” commentator Ian Miles Cheong tweeted.

Trump was banned early in the year after the January 6th riots.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said at the time.

Twitter Safety said “we made it clear…that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” but did not elaborate on the suspension.

“The suspension amounts to a ban: Trump can no longer access his account and his tweets and profile picture have been deleted. Trump had 88.7 million followers prior to his suspension,” CNBC reported at the time.

In the past two weeks, notable conservative commentators Erick Erickson and Allie Beth Stuckey were both suspended from Twitter after they said that transgender olympian Laurel Hubbard was “still a man.”

Liz Harrington, Trump’s chief spokeswoman, was also suspended after she questioned the integrity of the 2020 election.

