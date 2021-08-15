https://www.dailywire.com/news/thats-it-its-over-afghan-president-and-core-team-flown-out-of-afghanistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country, effectively leaving Afghanistan in Taliban control.

TOLO Newsfirst reported Ghani’s departure on social media Sunday morning. Fox News confirmed that Ghani and a core team of close allies were flown out around 10 am EST.

“That’s it. It’s over,” a U.S. official told Fox News, according to reporter Lucas Tomlinson.

This is a breaking news story, please refresh the page for updates.

