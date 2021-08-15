https://www.americaoutloud.com/the-marxists-economic-plan-for-america/

The crackpot Indian Princess, Elizabeth Warren, still a US Senator and still running her Marxist ideas, introduced a bill to guarantee a $200 a month increase in Social Security benefits supposedly to give seniors an extra $4000.00 in two years. She characterized us, seniors, as America’s most vulnerable citizens, helpless creatures in a sea of turmoil, poverty, and always facing penury. Of course, it wouldn’t be if we still had the jobs Trump created, the tax breaks he engineered, and ending the stupid idea of offering payments to America’s illegal border crashers.

With the imposter, China’s agent of influence, China Joe, having assumed the chair of the leader of the free world, Warren reminds us that Social Security is a government “benefit,” not a return of our own stolen earnings. The Social Security Trust Fund has long been an empty drawer of IOUs in the Treasury Building. Politicians emptied it eon’s ago when LBJ was in charge. The solution has been to simply print more money to cover socialist desires for a one government utopia. Politicians did this to us, Democrats and Republicans alike, and we blinked.

Since Joe, Nancy, Chuckie, and company assumed the reins of political leadership, and while the threat of the Sword of Damocles is hanging over their heads, why not go full out and run America’s debt up into the trillions and trillions that will never be repaid.

That will guarantee the theft of what’s left of American wealth through rising inflation and the Democrats’ ever favorite, raising taxes, especially the odious Death Tax that will finally prohibit personal family wealth from passing down to children. Stalin did that to the farming peasants in the Ukraine, the Soviet breadbasket, starving to death millions of people. That’s on our horizon, and the “snowflake” Woke Leninists, like the BLM and Antifa’s, won’t know what hit ’em.

Included in the coming debacle that is the Marxists economic plan for America, imposed by the Imposter China Joe’s masters, is to end Trump’s tax relief plan, add more stimulus payments to jobless Americans (the tar baby trap Uncle Remus told us about) to encourage the sheeple to spend it on the economy, forgive the massive student loan debt, pay Social Security to illegal border invaders, increase Social Security payouts to seniors as Warren wants, restore at taxpayer expense, the decrepit over promised retirement plans of bankrupt Blue City, County, and State Labor Unions that support the Democrat Party with kickbacks, and finally, maintain the Covid fear that will once again shut down commerce on American City streets.

Maggie Thatcher nailed it: “Pretty soon, socialism runs out of other people’s money.” We already have. Just print more!

How about a mandated minimum wage? We already see McDonald’s and other fast-food franchises installing machines to take orders, cook meals, and dispense them to customers. There goes personal income tax by ex-employees. There goes FICA (payroll) taxes paid by the employers, close down all business by executive fiat on a rumor of a dangerous disease. That has worked well, hasn’t it? No tax money coming in so, print more. They can try to stop the underground economy, but they won’t profit by it. Nobody will have any money anyway.

Blue State political leaders like NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, hopefully finally gone, NY City’s most all-time greatest failure as a leader, the absolute incompetent Mayor De Blasio, as well as California’s Governor Newsom, soon to be recalled, are prime examples of people suffering from delusions of grandeur. Their adherence to socialist dogma just to stay in power and enjoy the perks of position while growing wealthy doing it are acts of pure treason to America’s founding, its Constitutional provisions, and its once sturdy adherence to the rule of law. Allowing uniformed clad fascists to run wild in city streets, looting and burning is also a high crime that should be punished.

Remember, freedom is the goal; the Constitution is the way. Now, go get ’em!

