Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. May we all dance the tarantella until dawn smiles upon our recklessness.

Hoo-boy, what a few days. When last we interacted here at the Kruiser Morning Briefing Ranch we were discussing the fact that Joe Biden and his merry band of puppet masters were completely blindsided by events in Afghanistan that even the drunkest of armchair diplomats were predicting.

We’ve been noting for months that, while we all knew things were going to be bad with this Biden faux presidency nonsense, we didn’t think that things would get this bad this quickly. The Taliban decided that it was time for a “hold our beers” moment, even though they don’t drink.

The situation in Afghanistan went from “Let’s see what happens…” to “The Taliban are waltzing into Kabul with the greatest of ease…” in less time than it took the NFL to complete its weekend preseason schedule. By the time Sunday morning rolled around in any time zone, the news coming in from Afghanistan was a firehose of awfulness.

As Bryan and many others noted, what went down in Kabul yesterday was eerily reminiscent of the thoroughly ignominious fall of Saigon in 1975. I was only a kid then but the images from television about that nightmare. Good luck with your Biden presidency night terrors, Youth of America.

The cascade of bad news came at such an alarming and increasing rate on Sunday that I began to try and remember a time in the social media era when this big of a you-know-what show had happened before.

I had nothing.

While the puppet masters did manage to get Biden out of bed at Camp David long enough for a train wreck of a response on Saturday, Sunday’s escalation of the situation in Kabul didn’t seem to inspire a sense of urgency in the need for a presidential response:

CNN: US president Biden is expected to address the nation in the next few days about the crisis in Afghanistan, an administration official says — Patrick deHahn (@patrickdehahn) August 15, 2021

“…next few days…” Yeah, that’s where we’re at.

Hollie McKay, a new colleague over at our sister site RedState, is in Afghanistan and reports that the reason things escalated so quickly is that the upper echelons of the Afghanistan military were completely corrupt and bought off by the Taliban:

Hollie McKay, a foreign policy expert and war crimes investigator who covered war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity for Fox News Digital for more than a decade, is reporting today from Afghanistan that the Taliban is paying off military commanders to abandon their posts and surrender their cities. McKay made the shocking claim during an Instagram interview with SmartHERNews host Jenna Lee Babin, which she posted to our sister site RedState on Sunday afternoon. She described the conditions in Mazar, prior to its fall on Saturday: “Friday, things had shifted and you could just feel it. There was a sense of fear, people were like, ‘they’re coming, they’re coming.’” McKay at first thought they were exaggerating, as shops were still open and people were milling about in the streets. That quickly changed. “Saturday it was just a ghost town. People were lining up at banks to get their monies out.” “And then it was gone, just like that” after the Taliban rode in on motorbikes, celebrating their victory. “They came in without any resistance. There was no fight to this. There was very little gunfire that we heard.”

How did the might and reach of the United States not know about or foresee this?

This, my friends, is what happens when you have an administration that governs by what it thinks will make it seem cool on Twitter. They liked to complain about Trump and social media, but the Biden kids just want to be the prettiest ones at Twitter prom.

It’s not just us Rightwing Nutjobs who are dismayed by all that is going on, Team Drools even lost Designated Fluffer Jake Tapper on this one.

When the Democrats can’t count on CNN to run interference for them you know things are bad.

Because life still has enjoyable moments even in its darkest times, Trump did his Trump thing and demanded that Ol’ Gropes resign because of this Afghanistan fiasco.

Once more, with feeling: we’re only seven months into this Orwellian Biden attempt at governing. This usurper administration looks at all that is good like it’s a jungle that needs to have a machete taken to it.

The January 6 horn hat Capitol guy looks more sane every day.

We’re gonna need to find a fiddler named Nero soon.

