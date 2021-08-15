https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/15/the-taliban-spokesman-has-a-twitter-account/

We were today years old when we learned that Zabihullah Mujahid, Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has a Twitter account:

And here he is saying foreign nationals in Kabul “will not face any danger”:

Translation: We assured all embassies, diplomatic centers, institutions and places and foreign nationals in Kabul that they will not face any danger. Let everyone be in Kabul with full confidence, the forces of the Islamic Emirate are tasked with strengthening the security of Kabul and all other cities.

So the spokesman for the Taliban has a Twitter account but it’s too dangerous for former President Trump to have one?

Twitter, you are so broken.

***

