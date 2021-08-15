https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/15/the-taliban-spokesman-has-a-twitter-account/

We were today years old when we learned that Zabihullah Mujahid, Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has a Twitter account:

#Taliban spokesman @Zabehulah_M33 confirmed Sunday evening their fighters have entered parts of #Kabul, #Afghanistan, to guard y posts & other key installations to “prevent chaos and looting after Afghan security forces abandoned those posts.” — Ayaz Gul (@AyazGul64) August 15, 2021

And here he is saying foreign nationals in Kabul “will not face any danger”:

Translation: We assured all embassies, diplomatic centers, institutions and places and foreign nationals in Kabul that they will not face any danger. Let everyone be in Kabul with full confidence, the forces of the Islamic Emirate are tasked with strengthening the security of Kabul and all other cities.

به همه سفارت خانه ها، مراکز دپلوماتیک، مؤسسات و اماکن بود وباش اتباع خارجی در کابل اطمینا میدهیم که هیچ گونه خطر مواجه آنها نخواهد بود.

همه با اطمینان کامل در کابل بودوباش نمایند، نیروهای امارت اسلامی مؤظف شده اند که امنیت شهر کابل و تمام شهرها را مستحکم نمایند. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 15, 2021

So the spokesman for the Taliban has a Twitter account but it’s too dangerous for former President Trump to have one?

Hey @jack why does the Taliban get an account..? You see why Americans are pissed about your BS standards? https://t.co/Kyjp0aNpBP — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 15, 2021

Twitter, you are so broken.

