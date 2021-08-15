https://nypost.com/2021/08/15/theyre-coming-to-kill-us-afghan-filmmakers-video-pleas-as-taliban-moves-in/

A prominent Afghan filmmaker recorded her dramatic flight from Kabul as Taliban forces moved in on Sunday — and begged for help on social media, saying the militants were “coming to kill us.”

“The Taliban entered Kabul, unfortunately, and we were detained,” Sahraa Karimi said in an Instagram video posted Sunday. “Pray for us.”

The chilling footage shows Karimi, the director-general of the state-run Afghan Film, running through the streets of Kabul as Taliban forces took the city — the fear evident in her face.

Karimi also took to Twitter to plea for help.

“Taliban surrounded Kabul,” she wrote. “I went to the bank to get some money, they closed and evacuated. I still cannot believe this happened.

“Please pray for us, I am calling again,” Karimi said. “Hey ppl of this big world, please do not be silent. They are coming to kill us.”

Taliban forces moved swiftly through Afghanistan and took the capital Sunday after US troops were pulled out by President Biden following a protracted, 20-year war.

US embassy officials warned US citizens to “shelter in place” as most embassy staffers huddled at Kabul’s airport — where security began to crumble on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban closed in.

“The sky of Kabul, which was silent in the evenings at night,” Kamiri tweeted, “and the summer evening breeze forced you to open the window and leave your face in the cool breeze of living at home, is now full of the sound of helicopters, warplanes.

“This is the side of the shootings that breaks people’s hearts,” she added. “We are sold.”

