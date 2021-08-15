https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-15-top-10-biggest-lies-about-covid-19.html

Covid is a group of symptoms, not a disease, according to one of the world’s leading virus experts, Dr. Judy Mikovitz. When you test “positive” for Covid, you’re really just testing positive for common colds, flu viruses and pathogens from previous vaccines. When most people run a high fever, their body is actually fighting off bacteria from the Covid masks they wear all day and the pathogens that were injected with the Covid inoculations.

The entire pandemic is based on false pretenses and fabricated statistics, so we must look at the biggest lies that were concocted, like a synthetic virus in a lab, and then spread around with propaganda, like a TV “breaking news” pandemic update.

Anyone wearing a mask who got a flu shot this summer is literally growing the pandemic because they will be sick and test “positive” for Covid, and also be convinced they had Covid. Then when they quarantine, social distance and continue to mask up, they will be weakening themselves while exacerbating whatever cold or flu they have even more so.

Therefore, the vaccines start the wave of sickness, the PCR tests show almost everyone positive for vaccine-induced sickness, and the masks and lockdowns fuel the viruses and bacteria even more. It’s a vicious cycle and everyone thinks we’re in the middle of a worldwide pandemic caused by a virus, when it’s really caused by the Covid vaccines and promoted by false-positive PCR testing.

Which of these TEN most popular Covid lies do you still believe?

LIE #1. Covid is still contagious when you’re asymptomatic.

LIE #2. PCR tests tell you whether or not you have or had Covid-19 (or Delta).

LIE #3. Vaccines usually prevent you from catching Covid, or make it a mild case if you do.

LIE #4. Covid-19 vaccines help with immunity against variants, like Delta and Lambda.

LIE #5. A lab can test for Covid-19 and prove in court if you had it (like forensic DNA).

LIE #6. Covid vaccines are safe, even for pregnant women.

LIE #7. Vaccine immunity is stronger than natural immunity.

LIE #8. Without vaccines, you’re at high risk of catching and dying from Covid.

LIE #9. Vaccines provide better immunity for Covid than vitamin D, zinc and Ivermectin.

LIE #10. Masks, social distancing and lockdowns have helped “flatten the curve.”

The 160 million Americans who got Covid vaccinated have a new inflammatory disease driving their “pre-existing” inflammatory diseases

Most Americans who got the Covid jabs already are the ones who are terrified of the virus because they already have compromised immune systems, whether from obesity, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, COPD or just chronic inflammation from poor eating and toxic medicine, including vaccines.

The spike-protein injections (Covid shots) are creating trillions of miniscule clogs in the blood, causing the heart to become inflamed and overworked, driving other diseases to the tipping point (needed hospitalization or death).

Healthy people can fix this “pandemic” by NOT getting any vaccines and NOT wearing a mask, as Dr. Mikovitz has explained.

Scholars, doctors, scientists and immunologists are stepping up and blowing the whistle on the “plandemic” and exposing the fake shots, the fake tests that almost always read positive, and the fake “safety protocols” that are being shoved down our throats by big and small government alike, plus by corporations, school systems and most of all, the medical industrial complex.

Tune your internet frequency to Pandemic.news for updates on these vaccine-induced crimes against humanity, plus the inside scoop on the upcoming “Delta” and “booster-vaccine” Holocaust, part II. Remember, if someone you know is pro-vaccine right now, that also means they are anti-science, because if they would look at the science, they would clearly see that vaccines are not safe or effective, but rather dangerous and defective.

