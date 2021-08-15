https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/tropical-storm-fred-makes-way-towards-florida-tropical-depression-grace?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Tropical Storm Fred intensified Monday as it raced through through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida with winds of roughly 60 mph.

The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will result in heavy damage to southern Alabama and parts of Georgia once it makes landfall in western Florida late Monday afternoon or early evening, according to USA Today.

“We’ve certainly been in a lot worse than this, but that’s no reason to be complacent,” said Florida’s Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford. “The less people out on the road, the better. We do expect some heavy rain from this storm.”

There have been no evacuations ordered, schools or offices closed in preparation for the storm.

Heavy rainfall will sweep across parts of the South in addition to some hitting Virginia and mid-Atlantic states, USA Today also reports.

Tropical Depression Grace, the second storm potentially hitting part of the U.S., was spotted near Puerto Rico on Monday, but is also expected to swerve towards Mexico, after having started in Haiti.

