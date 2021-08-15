https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/us-abandons-american-citizens-afghanistan-tells-go-hide/

THOUSANDS of Afghans and foreigners are streaming to Kabul International Airport in Afganistan today as the country falls to the Taliban.

Gunfire rings in the air as thousands stream into Kabul’s international airport in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/xZYPZBiBSl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2021

Joe Biden and Democrats allowed Afghanistan to collapse in about two weeks to the international terrorist organization.

And to top it off today the United States abandoned its citizens in Afghanistan.

They told them to go hide.

Not even the airport is safe.

Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Kabul (August 15, 2021) Location: Kabul Event: The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place.

You’re on your own.

This is like Obama abandoning the Ambassador, his staff, and security team in Benghazi — only times one-hundred.

Traffic earlier in Kabul as countless attempted to flee Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/ef2UPeDHSy — Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) August 15, 2021

