Videos are emerging from Kabul showing the Taliban leadership celebrating inside the country’s presidential palace, juxtaposed against footage of chaos at the capital city’s airport where throngs of panicked crowds desperately try to flee Afghanistan.

Heavily-armed Taliban commanders effortlessly entered Kabul’s presidential palace after it was abandoned by Ashraf Ghani, the former president of Afghanistan, who fled to Tajikistan.

Footage of the moment that Taliban leadership waltzed into the presidential palace surfaced on Sunday. The Taliban fighters were seen taking cell phone selfie photos with rifles around their shoulders.

From the presidential palace, the ruling Taliban leadership is soon expected to restore the country as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which was the formal name of the country before the Taliban was dethroned after 9/11 by U.S.-led forces.

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman and negotiator, told the Associated Press that the Islamic fundamentalist group would hold talks in the coming days in an effort at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government.”

There was a far different energy at the Kabul airport, where panicked people attempted to flee the country. Swarms of people are seen in videos clamoring to gain access to the last few flights before the Taliban imposes a vice-like grip on Afghanistan.

There were reports of gunshots being fired as people entered the airport. The U.S. State Department confirmed reports of gunfire at the airport.

Video shows pandemonium inside the jam-packed Kabul International Airport, formally known as Hamid Karzai International Airport.

There was complete chaos on the tarmac as hordes of people in despair search for a way to escape the country.

With extreme urgency, people try to board a cargo plane.

CNN correspondent Jennifer Hansler reported that the Biden administration has “curtailed the number of flights to the US for Afghans who worked alongside the US as it prioritizes the evacuation of American personnel from the country.”

Hansler’s sources said, “The last flight for the time being of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants and their families bound for Fort Lee, Virginia, has left Afghanistan.”

According to multiple reports, people were already painting over advertisements of women in Kabul in preparation for the incoming rule by the radical Islamic regime.

Video caught the moment Sky News’ chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay claimed to have witnessed a Taliban procession in Kabul.

