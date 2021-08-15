http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/307LJS4gQgQ/

As President Joe Biden vacations at Camp David while Afghanistan falls into the possession of Taliban warlords, hundreds are protesting at the White House over what they believe is an American betrayal.

When you protest the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban at 5 But you got an e-sk8 date with da bois at 5:30 pic.twitter.com/C6oNRhLxfL — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) August 15, 2021

Though the protest was originally billed as a public stand against Pakistan’s funding of the Taliban, those in attendance were critical of the Biden administration for what they said was an abandonment of Afghanistan. According to CNN, Biden will avoid addressing the nation over this current crisis for the next few days.

“President Biden is expected to address the nation in the next few days about the crisis in Afghanistan, according to a senior administration official,” reported the outlet. “One option under discussion is to have Biden return to the White House, though the official cautioned that they had not completely ruled out making the remarks from Camp David.”

