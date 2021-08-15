https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/watch-incredible-video-captures-moment-washington-monument-struck-lightning/

The Washington Monument was struck by lightning on Saturday evening.

The incredible scene was captured live on a bystanders video.

Live at the Lincoln Memorial. Lightning hits Washington monument. Absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/S1ivKTTS0g — Travis Nix (@tnix113) August 15, 2021

Gasps could be heard in the footage from people who witnessed it.

From 2010 to 2019, the Washington Monument has averaged being struck by lightning between once every five years and twice per year.

The monument, which is 555 feet tall and made from white marble, was also struck in June of 2020 and in June of this year.

It is currently unclear if there was any damage to the iconic structure.

