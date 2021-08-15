https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/15/watch-tyler-gilberts-dad-reacts-to-his-sons-no-hitter-in-his-first-mlb-start/

“UNBELIEVABLE” is right.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first Major League Baseball start on Saturday:

Here’s the last out that sealed the deal:

And since the news today out of Afghanistan is just awful, take a moment and watch Gilbert’s dad react to this amazing accomplishment:

We needed that.

***

