“UNBELIEVABLE” is right.
The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first Major League Baseball start on Saturday:
UNBELIEVABLE.
TYLER GILBERT HAS THROWN A NO-HITTER IN HIS FIRST MLB START!!! pic.twitter.com/CnlHigz3JQ
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 15, 2021
Here’s the last out that sealed the deal:
TYLER GILBERT THROWS A NO HITTER IN HIS FIRST CAREER START
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 15, 2021
And since the news today out of Afghanistan is just awful, take a moment and watch Gilbert’s dad react to this amazing accomplishment:
Tyler Gilbert’s dad had an amazing reaction to his son’s no-hitter. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/11MGrvvLIF
— MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2021
We needed that.
