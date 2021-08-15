https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/white-house-picture-biden-afghanistan-video-conference-might-have-revealed?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A tweet Sunday by the White House showing pictures of President Biden hosting a video conference with other top U.S. officials about the Afghanistan crisis might have revealed the identities of CIA operatives, according to a former U.S. diplomat and other social media posters.

“This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul,” reads the tweet, which included a picture of Biden looking at a video screen with eight panels – including one labeled “CIA” and another labeled “Doha Station,” in Qatar.

“Who took this picture outing Intel officials?! Dear God,” tweeted Richard Grenell, a former U.S. diplomat and an acting director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration.

Jim Geraghty, a senior political correspondent for the “National Review” magazine, tweeted: “Heck of a job, White House communications shop. I figure you would want to crop out the teleconference screens labeled “CIA” and “Doha Station.” You panicking amateur idiots.”

The White House has not responded to the accusations.

