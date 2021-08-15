https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/15/whoa-cnns-jake-tapper-yeah-cnn-actually-pulls-a-journalism-with-brutal-interview-of-sec-blinken-on-biden-and-afghanistan-watch/

Can someone please check and see if Hell froze over? Because wow, this Jake Tapper interview of Secretary Blinken over Biden and our withdrawal from Afghanistan is something else.

Watch:

Well.

Jake seems as pissed off as the rest of us.

And the look on Blinken’s face makes the time spent watching the clip worth it.

Nice of Jake to show up. Let’s hope the rest of our friends in traditional media can and will do something similar.

It is certainly starting to feel that way.

And only seven months into Biden’s administration.

Yikes.

Yup.

When CNN can’t find a way to spin it, that’s when you KNOW it’s really bad.

***

Related:

Just WOW: Sec. of State Blinken tells Biden to hold his beer with HIS OWN Afghanistan speech from July (you’ve GOTTA watch this hot mess)

AHOY! Bill Kristol’s thread-attempt to pretend he’s actually a Republican by scolding Biden over Afghanistan does NOT go well

Devastatingly BAD: Biden’s July press conference about withdrawing from Afghanistan just absolutely DAMNING (watch)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...