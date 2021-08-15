https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/15/whoa-cnns-jake-tapper-yeah-cnn-actually-pulls-a-journalism-with-brutal-interview-of-sec-blinken-on-biden-and-afghanistan-watch/

Can someone please check and see if Hell froze over? Because wow, this Jake Tapper interview of Secretary Blinken over Biden and our withdrawal from Afghanistan is something else.

Watch:

Jake Tapper to Blinken: “President Biden is intent on avoiding a Saigon moment… but with this troop surge to air lift Americans out of Afghanistan, aren’t we already in the midst of a Saigon moment?” pic.twitter.com/SRmb6j4N4e — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 15, 2021

Well.

Jake seems as pissed off as the rest of us.

And the look on Blinken’s face makes the time spent watching the clip worth it.

wow, jake tapper pulling a journalism. https://t.co/UdcDGp2Wdf — kaitlin, lepbet’s burner (@thefactualprep) August 15, 2021

Nice of Jake to show up. Let’s hope the rest of our friends in traditional media can and will do something similar.

He knows the winds have changed — DeFiJunkie.soon™ (@junkie_de) August 15, 2021

It is certainly starting to feel that way.

And only seven months into Biden’s administration.

Yikes.

Blinken looks white as a ghost — ‘ston (@hayleymyra) August 15, 2021

You know he has screwed up when he even loses CNN. — RyuSaeba (@SaebaRyu2) August 15, 2021

Yup.

When CNN can’t find a way to spin it, that’s when you KNOW it’s really bad.

***

