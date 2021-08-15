https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/wth-joe-biden-expected-address-nation-next-days-crisis-afghanistan/

CNN: ‘Joe Biden is expected to address the nation in the next FEW DAYS about the crisis in Afghanistan, according to a senior administration official.’

Biden is currently hiding out at Camp David, the presidential retreat in western Maryland as Afghanistan falls to the Taliban.

Taliban leaders, including terrorists who spent time at Gitmo have taken over the presidential palace in Kabul.

American citizens stuck in Afghanistan are being told to “shelter in place.”

Earlier Sunday the White House comms team tweeted a photo of Joe Biden wearing a polo shirt and sitting alone in a room.

Joe Biden won’t be addressing the nation for days because of his severe cognitive decline.

CNN was even stunned that Joe Biden is hiding.

“There are many who are asking, ‘where’s the president?’” a CNN anchor said.

“There are no indications that President Biden is going to address the nation,” another CNN reporter said.

WATCH:

CNN reported:

President Biden is expected to address the nation in the next few days about the crisis in Afghanistan, according to a senior administration official. One option under discussion is to have Biden return to the White House, though the official cautioned that they had not completely ruled out making the remarks from Camp David. Earlier today, CNN’s Jeff Zeleny reported that while Biden can receive the same level of briefings from Camp David, as he has been doing throughout the weekend, officials are aware of the optics of the President being out of town during this perilous moment. Several administration officials have also been on vacation, but began returning to work remotely Sunday or in the West Wing.

Trump on ripped ‘illegitimate’ Joe Biden on Sunday in a series of statements as Afghanistan fell to Taliban.

“What Joe Biden Has Done with Afghanistan Is Legendary,” Trump said in his first statement Sunday. “It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in history.”

Trump also said it’s time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace.

“…He wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place!” Trump added.

