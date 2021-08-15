https://basedunderground.com/2021/08/15/yes-prices-for-food-are-rising-steady-as-inflation-in-the-biden-era-starts-to-run-rampant/

Americans didn’t hear much about inflation during the previous administration because prices for food and commodities weren’t out of sync with rising wages that all demographics enjoyed under President Donald Trump’s kick-butt economy.

His policies were in balance. The government wasn’t spending an inordinate amount of money relative to what the economy was generating and how much revenue Uncle Sam was brining in. Businesses were booming under lower corporate taxes and a much lighter regulatory touch. And while prices rose during the Trump year for many items, they also fell for many, including gasoline and energy.

One of the first things Joe Biden did when he took office was kill off the Keystone XL pipeline, and regardless of what you personally think about it in terms of the environment, now that the pipeline has been canceled that same oil is still going to be transported across the country, just by more dangerous and expensive means such as trucks and by rail. Stopping Keystone did not stop energy production per se, but it did put a huge crimp in it.

In addition, Biden killed all new oil and gas exploration on federal lands while also re-entering some globalist agreements that are also going to impose costs on the U.S. economy. At the same time, Biden and Democrats have been spending money like America has it: The Treasury’s printing press has been working overtime to ‘generate’ money to pay for COVID-19 ‘relief’ that includes paying off debts owed by blue cities and states and other favored constituents.

Add in outsized unemployment benefits that allow Americans to stay home and earn more rather than get one of some nine million available jobs, and again, you can see why our economy is topsy-turvy and inflation is as big of a problem now as it was when President Jimmy Carter’s policies created inflationary pressures.

Now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary and former Fed Chair Janet Yellen keep telling us inflation is “transitory” and that it’s going to pass soon.

But is that accurate? No, it’s not, and we’ve got proof: The cost of a can of tomato soup is going up.

You might be thinking we’re out of our minds, but we’re not. It’s not just that Campbell’s Tomato Soup is going up in price, it’s why the price is going up — the ‘why’ indicates how the broader economy is poised to take a major hit economically because the inflationary pressures created by bad Biden economy policy are so strong.

“Campbell’s Condensed Tomato Soup has long been our favorite way to visualize the effects of inflation over time in the U.S. economy. That’s because the product is defined by its iconic packaging, a No. 1 size steel can that contains the same amount of condensed tomato soup as it did when the product was first introduced to the public in the late 1800s,” the website Political Calculations reports.

“This relative stability in packaging however means Campbell Soup cannot hide the price increases is passes along to its customers through shrinkflation, which many other food producers exploit by keeping the same prices on their goods, but diminishing the amount of goods within them,” the site continues. “When inflation drives up the costs of what they have to pay to make and transport their goods to consumers, Campbell’s must increase their prices to compensate.”

“That’s what’s happening now. Campbell Soup has confirmed it is increasing prices across its product lines,” it adds.

Do you understand the logic? Because everything about Campbell soups is so cost-to-product-ratio finite, when the company has to raise prices it’s because the cost to make the same amount of soup is going up.

It’s a great cost/inflationary metric, and one that proves without question that current inflationary pressures are systemic throughout all industries and that it’s only going to get worse.

Buy bulk now, when and where you can, and by all means, keep feeding your savings account. The collapse only accelerates from here if nothing changes.

Sources include:

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay. Article cross-posted from Natural News.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

