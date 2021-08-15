https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/15/you-panicking-amateur-idiots-did-the-white-house-just-accidentally-out-cia-operatives-at-doha-station-in-qatar/

The White House shared this image of President Joe Biden meeting via video conference with Vice President Kamala Harris and other national security officials to discuss the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan:

But many on Twitter noticed that the White House may have accidentally outed CIA operatives in the process in the boxes labeled “CIA” and “Doha Station”:

It sure looks like way:

Whoops?

“You panicking amateur idiots,” wrote National Review’s Jim Geraghty:

It was probably the same people who thought having TikTokers in to sell vaccines would work:

And even if no security protocols were violated, the optics of the photo are just plain awful:

