https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/08/16/1135579-injuries-1559-dead-in-the-uk-following-covid-19-injections-according-to-uk-government/
by Brian Shilhavy
Editor, Health Impact News
The UK Government’s reporting system for COVID vaccine adverse reactions from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released their latest report last Friday, August 13, 2021.
The report covers data collected from December 9, 2020, through August 4, 2021, for the three experimental COVID “vaccines” currently in use in the U.K. from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna.
They report a total of 1,559 deaths and 1,135,579 injuries recorded following the experimental COVID injections.
Here are the breakdowns from the three shots:
- AstraZeneca: 1036 deaths and 809,489 injuries. (Source.)
- Pfizer- BioNTech: 486 deaths and 284,776 injuries. (Source.)
- Moderna: 10 deaths and 38,285 injuries. (Source.)
- Unspecified COVID-19 injections: 27 deaths and 3,029 injuries. (Source.)
In addition to these official UK Government statistics, on 25 June 2021, Public Health England released a report showing that those dying in the UK with a diagnosis of “COVID”, usually referred to as “COVID deaths” whether or not it can be proven that a positive COVID test result means that COVID caused the death, 62% of these deaths were people who had already received one of the COVID-19 jabs. (Source.)
These statistics supplied by the UK Government are part of their “Yellow Card” reports, and some people in the UK have now tried to share these statistics, which are censored in the corporate media, with people at COVID-19 vaccination clinics. (Something I have yet to see happen in the U.S.)
Remarkably, in most cases people don’t want to see them, even calling them “propaganda.”
This is from our Rumble channel, and it will also be on our Bitchute channel.
Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.
Published on August 16, 2021