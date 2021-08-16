https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/08/16/1135579-injuries-1559-dead-in-the-uk-following-covid-19-injections-according-to-uk-government/

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The UK Government’s reporting system for COVID vaccine adverse reactions from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released their latest report last Friday, August 13, 2021.

The report covers data collected from December 9, 2020, through August 4, 2021, for the three experimental COVID “vaccines” currently in use in the U.K. from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna.

They report a total of 1,559 deaths and 1,135,579 injuries recorded following the experimental COVID injections.

Here are the breakdowns from the three shots:

AstraZeneca: 1036 deaths and 809,489 injuries. (Source.)

and 809,489 injuries. (Source.) Pfizer- BioNTech: 486 deaths and 284,776 injuries. (Source.)

and 284,776 injuries. (Source.) Moderna: 10 deaths and 38,285 injuries. (Source.)

and 38,285 injuries. (Source.) Unspecified COVID-19 injections: 27 deaths and 3,029 injuries. (Source.)

In addition to these official UK Government statistics, on 25 June 2021, Public Health England released a report showing that those dying in the UK with a diagnosis of “COVID”, usually referred to as “COVID deaths” whether or not it can be proven that a positive COVID test result means that COVID caused the death, 62% of these deaths were people who had already received one of the COVID-19 jabs. (Source.)

These statistics supplied by the UK Government are part of their “Yellow Card” reports, and some people in the UK have now tried to share these statistics, which are censored in the corporate media, with people at COVID-19 vaccination clinics. (Something I have yet to see happen in the U.S.)

Remarkably, in most cases people don’t want to see them, even calling them “propaganda.”

This is from our Rumble channel, and it will also be on our Bitchute channel.

Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.

See Also:

Understand the Times We are Currently Living Through

Having problems receiving our newsletters? See:

If our website is seized and shut down, find us on Minds.com, MeWe, and Telegram, as well as Bitchute and Rumble for further instructions about where to find us.

If you use the TOR Onion browser, here are the links and corresponding URLs to use in the TOR browser to find us on the Dark Web: Health Impact News, Vaccine Impact, Medical Kidnap, Created4Health, CoconutOil.com.

See Also:

COVID-19 Bioweapon Injection Casualties List

If you know people who are skeptical and cannot believe that medical kidnapping happens in the U.S. today, this is the book for them! Backed with solid references and real life examples, they will not be able to deny the plain evidence before them, and will become better educated on this topic that is destroying the American family.

1 Book – 228 pages

Retail: $24.99

FREE Shipping Available!

Now: $14.99

Order here!

2 Books

Retail: $49.98 (for 2 books)

FREE Shipping Available!

Now: $19.99 (for 2 books)

Order here!











Published on August 16, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

