Nine people were killed in Chicago over the weekend, including a 7-year-old girl, with no one in custody for any of the murders.

The girl and her 6-year-old sister were struck by gunshots in the city’s Belmont Central neighborhood on Sunday afternoon while they were being placed in the back seat of a vehicle by their mother.

While the older sister was pronounced dead, the younger one “is fighting for her life at this time” at a hospital, Brian McDermott, the chief of patrol for the Chicago Police Department (CPD), told reporters during a briefing.

“To say that I am sad and outraged would be an understatement. I can only hope that every resident of the city is as angry, saddened, and outraged, as I am at this at this time. Too many young people have lost their lives to senseless gun violence in the city of Chicago,” he added.

Officials asked community members to come forward and share information pertaining to the shooting, as no one was in custody for it or the eight other murders that took place between 6 p.m. on Friday and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, a CPD spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email.

The first killing took place Saturday afternoon. A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital after being shot while driving from someone inside another vehicle in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center around 2 a.m. Sunday after he was shot in the chest in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the victim was known to them.

On Sunday evening just after 8 p.m., a 25-year-old man was struck in the torso while on the sidewalk from a person inside a vehicle that approached him. The male was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Hospital.

Details for the other killings weren’t made available.

Chicago has struggled with shootings for years, in part because offenders are rarely caught. Officials have in the past said the reluctance of community members to share information on shootings hinders investigations and makes it more difficult to identify and find the shooters.

Chicago recorded 478 homicides through Aug. 11, up 2 percent from last year. Murders skyrocketed in Chicago and other major U.S. cities in 2020.

New York City has recorded 260 murders as of Aug. 8, a change of about 1 percent from last year. San Antonio’s murder numbers have also risen only slightly, from 71 between January and June 2020 to 71 through June this year.

In other major cities, murders have risen sharply again.

Los Angeles police data, for instance, show 232 murders through Aug. 7, a jump of 22 percent from the year before. And murders in Philadelphia have increased 26 percent as of Aug. 12, when compared to the same time period in 2020.

