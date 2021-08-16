https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/16/a-coming-bombshell-cnn-reporting-on-bob-woodwards-trump-book-thats-not-out-for-another-month/

In case you were wondering what else was going on besides the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, CNN on Monday altered viewers to a “coming bombshell.” Bob Woodward’s book on the final days of the Trump presidency isn’t out until September 21, but CNN’s giving everyone a heads up as to what might be in it.

The Mueller report was a coming bombshell for two years.

We can’t wait for CNN’s coverage of the book when it does finally come out more than a month from now.

