In case you were wondering what else was going on besides the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, CNN on Monday altered viewers to a “coming bombshell.” Bob Woodward’s book on the final days of the Trump presidency isn’t out until September 21, but CNN’s giving everyone a heads up as to what might be in it.

@CNN is something happening today you should be covering? — Breyer is Still a Supreme (@JeffShepherd63) August 16, 2021

Way to deflect. — Schools (@frealSchools) August 16, 2021

They’re obsessed with Donald Trump…truly sad. — Jersey B. (@JerseyBott) August 16, 2021

“A Coming Bombshell?” How many times are they gonna run this same script? — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 16, 2021

As many times as they need to — Kelly Sears (@searskellye) August 16, 2021

The Mueller report was a coming bombshell for two years.

You can almost see Alisyn’s soul hitching a ride out of town. — Moley Russell’s Wart (@_BuckMelanoma_) August 16, 2021

@CNN is the ultimate suck up. — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) August 16, 2021

They are like drunken sailors. — Katie Clemency (@KatieClemency) August 16, 2021

They just can’t let it go. — nunya business (@hmrknocker) August 16, 2021

What a joke of a network. — PamelaJ🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@NanaPama) August 16, 2021

This can’t be real. 😂😂😂@AlisynCamerota, are you proud of yourself when you go home at night? This is really embarrassing. — Frica Incl (@FricaIncl) August 16, 2021

What a joke. — 46 is not my POTUS (@Stark1Jon) August 16, 2021

We can’t wait for CNN’s coverage of the book when it does finally come out more than a month from now.

