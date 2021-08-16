https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/afghan-president-reportedly-fled-country-four-cars-helicopter-full-cash/

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani “fled with FOUR CARS & HELICOPTER FILLED WITH CASH!”

According to and Russia’s embassy in Kabul, Ghani had to leave some of it behind at the airport, because it wouldn’t all fit in!

Russia’s RIA-Novasti reported the president fled with his riches to nearby Uzbekistan or Tajikistan, while others suggest he might have escaped to Oman.

The Standard.net reported:

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti has reported. “The collapse of the regime … is most eloquently characterised by how Ghani escaped from Afghanistan: four cars were filled with money, they tried to shove another part of the money into a helicopter, but not everything fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac,” Kabul’s Russian embassy spokesman Nikita Ishchenko is reported as saying. Asked by The Associated Press about how he knew the details of Ghani’s departure, Ishchenko said “well, we are working here,” without offering any more details. The AP couldn’t independently verify his claims. Ghani left Kabul on Sunday as the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital. Media reports suggested that the president went to the neighbouring Tajikistan or Uzbekistan, but there was no official confirmation of his whereabouts.

GHani later released a statement after he fled the country with his riches.

