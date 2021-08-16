https://redstate.com/setonmotley/2021/08/16/afghanistan-and-big-tech-we-keep-ignoring-the-blatantly-obvious-n427256
About The Author
Related Posts
CNN Says Tucker Carlson 'Killing' People With 'Anti-Vax' Rhetoric in Segment That Needs to Be Addressed
July 14, 2021
Pelosi Dodges, Ducks, Dips, Dives, and Dodges Question About Ilhan Omar's Anti-Semitic Statements
July 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy