https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-massive-customer-data-breach-at-t-mobile-sprint-100-million-u-s-customers-fully-exposed/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







The data includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses information, the seller said. Motherboard has seen samples of the data, and confirmed they contained accurate information on T-Mobile customers.

In a statement emailed to USA TODAY, T-Mobile said it has been actively investigating the claims made within the forum but had no additional information to share at this time.

On the underground forum the seller is asking for 6 bitcoin, around $270,000, for a subset of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses. The seller said they are privately selling the rest of the data at the moment.

“I think they already found out because we lost access to the backdoored servers,” the seller said, referring to T-Mobile’s potential response to the breach. They said that although it appears T-Mobile has since kicked them out of the hacked servers, the seller had already downloaded the data locally.

“It’s backed up in multiple places,” they said.

Continue reading…