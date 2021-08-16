https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/16/all-while-biden-vacations-afghans-desperate-to-escape-kabul-cling-to-the-outside-of-c-17-tragically-fall-to-their-death-watch/

Usually, when you see a tweet like this describing something absolutely unthinkable you don’t see the video right away if ever. People love to be the first to share a story or break something crazy, and hey we get it.

Except for this time …

I don’t know if it’s verified but there is a video circulating reportedly showing two people falling from a C-17 plane because they apparently clung to the wheels as it took off from #Kabul. Absolutely terrifying and heart-shattering. Imagine being that desperate to escape. — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) August 16, 2021

It’s true.

And absolutely horrific.

Watch:

Chaotic scenes as Afghans attempt to cling to US Air Force plane departing from Kabul Latest: https://t.co/eRDvQGay6B pic.twitter.com/moOTTuxoF9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 16, 2021

Sitting on the OUTSIDE of the plane.

How absolutely terrified does someone have to be to cling to the OUTSIDE OF A FREAKIN’ PLANE?!

People are literally sitting on the outside of c-17 plane as it taxiing to take off from #Kabul – later reports two or three people who clung to the wheels fell off mid flight, plunging to their deaths pic.twitter.com/Hn0pr03PUg — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) August 16, 2021

Speechless.

1. Did a dude just wave at the camera? 2. The image of them trying to get in… Afghanistan 2021 or Saigon 1975? 3. Oh no, I pounced! Cc @PolitiBunny @MikeLaChance33 https://t.co/lMKNH8Cpiz — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 16, 2021

We’re all pouncing now.

It gets worse.

This is just unimaginable:

Here two of them fell off pic.twitter.com/vRKcdbBTtR — شمسان التميمي (@ETameemi) August 16, 2021

Hey Biden, Afghans falling to their death from an airplane trying to escape the Taliban after we bailed on them is NOT a great look … just sayin’.

I guess the airport has has been overrun 🙁 — Adam Swift (@AdamTheRed) August 16, 2021

It’s a disaster.

BREAKING NEWS – Locals near Kabul airport claim that three young men who were holding themselves tightly in the tires of an airplane fell on top of people’s houses. One of the locals confirmed this and said that the fall of these people made a loud and terrifying noise. pic.twitter.com/BtIovAhoDL — Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 16, 2021

Pray for Afghanistan.

Seriously.

***

