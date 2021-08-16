https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/16/all-while-biden-vacations-afghans-desperate-to-escape-kabul-cling-to-the-outside-of-c-17-tragically-fall-to-their-death-watch/

Usually, when you see a tweet like this describing something absolutely unthinkable you don’t see the video right away if ever. People love to be the first to share a story or break something crazy, and hey we get it.

Except for this time …

It’s true.

And absolutely horrific.

Watch:

Sitting on the OUTSIDE of the plane.

How absolutely terrified does someone have to be to cling to the OUTSIDE OF A FREAKIN’ PLANE?!

Speechless.

We’re all pouncing now.

It gets worse.

This is just unimaginable:

Hey Biden, Afghans falling to their death from an airplane trying to escape the Taliban after we bailed on them is NOT a great look … just sayin’.

It’s a disaster.

Pray for Afghanistan.

Seriously.

***

