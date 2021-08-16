https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/americans-will-not-be-given-priority-in-kabul-airlift/

Posted by Kane on August 16, 2021 6:46 pm

Joe Biden is not planning to prioritize thousands of American citizens stranded in evacuations from Afghanistan, as the country falls similar to that of the Fall of Saigon in 1975.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed to Fox News on Sunday evening that the administration will not give priority evacuation to Americans in Afghanistan over Afghans applying for visas.

Bonus clips below…

https://mobile.twitter.com/starless941/status/1412181414834065408

