https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/americans-will-not-be-given-priority-in-kabul-airlift/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Kirby says American citizens will not be given priority evacuation over Afghan SIV applicants. “Once we get more airlift out of Kabul, we’re going to put as many people on those planes as we can. There will be a mix… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 16, 2021

Joe Biden is not planning to prioritize thousands of American citizens stranded in evacuations from Afghanistan, as the country falls similar to that of the Fall of Saigon in 1975.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed to Fox News on Sunday evening that the administration will not give priority evacuation to Americans in Afghanistan over Afghans applying for visas.

Bonus clips below…

https://mobile.twitter.com/starless941/status/1412181414834065408