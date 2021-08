Remarkable appearance this afternoon — Here’s the full clip

Shorter highlight…

U.S. Army veteran Matt Zeller goes off on MSNBC about Biden’s remarks on Afghanistan:

Zeller: “I feel like I watched a different speech than the rest of you guys. I was appalled.” pic.twitter.com/eGC5tMBvy4

— Whitney Robertson (@whitneyleerob) August 16, 2021