While Joe Biden can apparently count on MSNBC for their full support of his disastrous foreign policies, CNN may be another story. They’re not quite as, um, enthusiastic as MSNBC.

Jake Tapper tears into Joe Biden’s speech: “The president said that the buck stopped with him but, in fact, this speech was full of finger pointing and blame.” pic.twitter.com/8brFlByA7S — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 16, 2021

Just take a look at their homepage:

Dude.

The main CNN page right now is as brutal as it can get for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/neOCma9MNj — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 17, 2021

And make no mistake. This is brutal:

Does CNN have a red line? Did Joe Biden just cross it?

Maybe there actually IS a line MSM won’t cross in covering for Biden. Who knew? pic.twitter.com/VcKdPsJGMM — Electile Dysfunction, M.D. (@ElectileDysfx) August 17, 2021

We won’t hold our breath just yet. But Joe Biden and his administration definitely have their work cut out for them when it comes to PR, to say nothing of the actual human rights disaster unfolding in Afghanistan as a direct result of their policy decisions.

The media should be holding Biden accountable. Refreshing to see them finally do it.

When you lose CNN… — Misfit (@_RuthlessMisfit) August 17, 2021

