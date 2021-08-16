https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/16/as-brutal-as-it-can-get-cnn-pulls-no-punches-when-it-comes-to-joe-bidens-pathetic-defense-for-his-abject-failure-in-afghanistan-screenshots/

While Joe Biden can apparently count on MSNBC for their full support of his disastrous foreign policies, CNN may be another story. They’re not quite as, um, enthusiastic as MSNBC.

Just take a look at their homepage:

Dude.

And make no mistake. This is brutal:

Does CNN have a red line? Did Joe Biden just cross it?

We won’t hold our breath just yet. But Joe Biden and his administration definitely have their work cut out for them when it comes to PR, to say nothing of the actual human rights disaster unfolding in Afghanistan as a direct result of their policy decisions.

The media should be holding Biden accountable. Refreshing to see them finally do it.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...