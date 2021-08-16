https://redstate.com/dennis_santiago/2021/08/16/assessment-taliban-victory-took-advantage-of-blunders-of-the-united-states-n427264
About The Author
Related Posts
Seth Rogen's Obsession With Ted Cruz Is the Actor's Life Raft to Relevancy and Cruz Knows It
May 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy