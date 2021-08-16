https://thelibertydaily.com/australia-no-taking-your-mask-off-while-drinking-alcohol-outdoors/

Covid Tyranny in the United States is bad and getting worse. But if there’s one nation that’s taking it even further and faster than America, it’s the unexpectedly totalitarian government down under. Australia has been leading the western world into a dystopian future by setting trends with the most appalling policies related to Covid-19.

They’re making arrests of people outside without face masks. Outside.

They’re discouraging people from being too close outside by maintaining a safe 1.5 meters (five feet) from each other. Outside.

Now, they’ve announced people cannot take off their masks outside even to drink. Yes, outside.

NEW – Australia: No taking your mask off while drinking alcohol outdoors.pic.twitter.com/FxJuSKu7W1 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 16, 2021

“There will be no removal of masks to consume alcohol outdoors,” said Dan Andrews, Premier of the State of Victoria. “You will no longer be able to remove your mask to drink a cocktail at a pop-up beer garden on a footpath as part of a pub crawl.”

Most of the western world is going bonkers with Covid tyranny, but Australia tells them, “Hold my beer.” Just don’t take your mask off to drink it.

