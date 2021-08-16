https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/transportation/biden-extends-travel-mask-mandate-through-january?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration is extending the federal mask mandate for transportation through Jan. 18.

“TSA will extend the directives through January 18, 2022. The purpose of TSA’s mask directive is to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation,” a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson told The Hill.

TSA told major airlines about the extension on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The mandate that applies to airlines, airports, buses, and rail systems was previously extended to Sept. 13. That executive order, which President Biden originally signed his first full day in office, gives TSA the authority through September to fine unmasked travelers $250 for an initial offense and can increase up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

