President Joe Biden faced widespread backlash online on Sunday evening and into Monday amid a report from CNN that indicated that he will not address the nation for a few days about the crisis that is unfolding on his watch.

“Biden is expected to address the nation in the next few days about the crisis in Afghanistan,” CNN reported, citing a senior administration official. “One option under discussion is to have Biden return to the White House, though the official cautioned that they had not completely ruled out making the remarks from Camp David.”

Biden faced intense blowback throughout the weekend and into the start of the next over the debacle in Afghanistan as disturbing images circulated on social media documenting the crisis.

The following are some of the responses that Biden received in response to the CNN report that he would address the nation in the “next few days”:

Donald Trump Jr.: “*IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS!!!! Apparently he needs a few days to practice reading from a teleprompter.”

 Noah Rothman: “The casual disregard for the urgency of the matter deepens the sense of betrayal.”

Ian Miles Cheong: “It’s 25th Amendment time.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR): “The American people deserve to hear immediately from their commander-in-chief and to know who’s in charge.”

Matt Whitlock: “Pretty alarming that the White House got together, discussed what to do as the entire world watches this crisis unfold live, and decided on ‘we’ll say something in the next few days.’”

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC): “Maybe the zoom briefings aren’t conveying the urgency of this situation? #WheresBiden”

Ezra Levant: “In the next few days? What is he doing that’s more important? Why have they only released a still photo of him in an empty room? Has he had a health episode of some sort? Does he still have his mental and physical faculties? Has the Vice President taken over? Seriously.”

Jim Geraghty: “This White House and its allies cannot complain about ‘the president is going senile’ rumors when they and he choose to stay away from live television cameras for long stretches.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX): “OUTRAGEOUS! Biden needs to address the nation TONIGHT. If he’s not mentally capable of handling this crisis, he needs to resign IMMEDIATELY. America deserves better than this – OUR VETERANS DESERVE BETTER THAN THIS! Come out of hiding at Camp David and do your damn job!”

Bryan Dean Wright: “Joe Biden has lost moral authority and destroyed all credibility. His words mean nothing.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY): “‘The next few days’ ?!?!? Joe Biden is going to continue to HIDE for the next few days!!!??? Too late!!!! A total dereliction of duty from the President of the United States.”

Liz Mair: “In the NEXT FEW DAYS? WHAT THE F***, DUDE. Get on TV tonight.”

Mark Zinno: “Again, he needs at least 72 hours of prepping from his team to handle any news conference. Such a joke. He should be addressing the American people TONIGHT!”

Steven Cheung: “Dereliction of duty. Blood is on his hands.”

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO): “Does Joe Biden even want to be president? Where is he?”

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA): “President Biden is in hiding from the public while an unmitigated foreign policy disaster unfolds on his watch and the President of Afghanistan has to flee his own country. Disgraceful.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN): “We can’t wait days. Too many lives are at stake.”

