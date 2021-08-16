https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-faces-intense-backlash-over-plans-to-address-nation-in-next-few-days-25th-amendment-time

President Joe Biden faced widespread backlash online on Sunday evening and into Monday amid a report from CNN that indicated that he will not address the nation for a few days about the crisis that is unfolding on his watch.

“Biden is expected to address the nation in the next few days about the crisis in Afghanistan,” CNN reported, citing a senior administration official. “One option under discussion is to have Biden return to the White House, though the official cautioned that they had not completely ruled out making the remarks from Camp David.”

Biden faced intense blowback throughout the weekend and into the start of the next over the debacle in Afghanistan as disturbing images circulated on social media documenting the crisis.

The following are some of the responses that Biden received in response to the CNN report that he would address the nation in the “next few days”:

Donald Trump Jr.: “*IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS!!!! Apparently he needs a few days to practice reading from a teleprompter.”

*IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS!!!! Apparently he needs a few days to practice reading from a teleprompter. https://t.co/bhkQaWrW0z — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 15, 2021

Noah Rothman: “The casual disregard for the urgency of the matter deepens the sense of betrayal.”

The casual disregard for the urgency of the matter deepens the sense of betrayal. https://t.co/JOq6pp0Tpb — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 15, 2021

Ian Miles Cheong: “It’s 25th Amendment time.”

It’s 25th Amendment time. https://t.co/FBJ8U29uo5 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 16, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR): “The American people deserve to hear immediately from their commander-in-chief and to know who’s in charge.”

The American people deserve to hear immediately from their commander-in-chief and to know who’s in charge. https://t.co/4r7GuVf6hh — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 15, 2021

Matt Whitlock: “Pretty alarming that the White House got together, discussed what to do as the entire world watches this crisis unfold live, and decided on ‘we’ll say something in the next few days.’”

Pretty alarming that the White House got together, discussed what to do as the entire world watches this crisis unfold live, and decided on “we’ll say something in the next few days.” https://t.co/jL61nOYh1w — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 15, 2021

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC): “Maybe the zoom briefings aren’t conveying the urgency of this situation? #WheresBiden”

Maybe the zoom briefings aren’t conveying the urgency of this situation? #WheresBiden https://t.co/KYjYBxkHmW — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) August 15, 2021

Ezra Levant: “In the next few days? What is he doing that’s more important? Why have they only released a still photo of him in an empty room? Has he had a health episode of some sort? Does he still have his mental and physical faculties? Has the Vice President taken over? Seriously.”

In the next few days? What is he doing that’s more important? Why have they only released a still photo of him in an empty room? Has he had a health episode of some sort? Does he still have his mental and physical faculties? Has the Vice President taken over? Seriously. https://t.co/5IxkR0k5t0 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) August 15, 2021

Jim Geraghty: “This White House and its allies cannot complain about ‘the president is going senile’ rumors when they and he choose to stay away from live television cameras for long stretches.”

This White House and its allies cannot complain about “the president is going senile” rumors when they and he choose to stay away from live television cameras for long stretches. https://t.co/uenp04ZgGE — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 15, 2021

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX): “OUTRAGEOUS! Biden needs to address the nation TONIGHT. If he’s not mentally capable of handling this crisis, he needs to resign IMMEDIATELY. America deserves better than this – OUR VETERANS DESERVE BETTER THAN THIS! Come out of hiding at Camp David and do your damn job!”

OUTRAGEOUS! Biden needs to address the nation TONIGHT. If he’s not mentally capable of handling this crisis, he needs to resign IMMEDIATELY. America deserves better than this – OUR VETERANS DESERVE BETTER THAN THIS! Come out of hiding at Camp David and do your damn job! https://t.co/I1zTcRLpgZ — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 16, 2021

Bryan Dean Wright: “Joe Biden has lost moral authority and destroyed all credibility. His words mean nothing.”

Joe Biden has lost moral authority and destroyed all credibility. His words mean nothing. https://t.co/bwAJwPYD3M — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) August 15, 2021

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY): “‘The next few days’ ?!?!? Joe Biden is going to continue to HIDE for the next few days!!!??? Too late!!!! A total dereliction of duty from the President of the United States.”

“The next few days” ?!?!? Joe Biden is going to continue to HIDE for the next few days!!!??? Too late!!!! A total dereliction of duty from the President of the United States. https://t.co/SQreVbbAef — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 15, 2021

Liz Mair: “In the NEXT FEW DAYS? WHAT THE F***, DUDE. Get on TV tonight.”

In the NEXT FEW DAYS? WHAT THE FUCK, DUDE. Get on TV tonight. https://t.co/XVq3Nc1r5n — Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 15, 2021

Mark Zinno: “Again, he needs at least 72 hours of prepping from his team to handle any news conference. Such a joke. He should be addressing the American people TONIGHT!”

Again, he needs at least 72 hours of prepping from his team to handle any news conference. Such a joke. He should be addressing the American people TONIGHT! https://t.co/gigAjxhiYv — Mark Zinno (@MarkZinno) August 15, 2021

Steven Cheung: “Dereliction of duty. Blood is on his hands.”

“In the next few days.” Dereliction of duty. Blood is on his hands. https://t.co/abYZz3nXrg — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) August 15, 2021

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO): “Does Joe Biden even want to be president? Where is he?”

Does Joe Biden even want to be president? Where is he? https://t.co/ftvjY7aYiE — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) August 15, 2021

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA): “President Biden is in hiding from the public while an unmitigated foreign policy disaster unfolds on his watch and the President of Afghanistan has to flee his own country. Disgraceful.”

President Biden is in hiding from the public while an unmitigated foreign policy disaster unfolds on his watch and the President of Afghanistan has to flee his own country. Disgraceful. https://t.co/JA8IUHT4JB — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) August 15, 2021

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN): “We can’t wait days. Too many lives are at stake.”

We can’t wait days. Too many lives are at stake. https://t.co/sOzRTXGdpA — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 15, 2021

Other responses included:

The next few days?! In the *last* few days, the Afghan government totally collapsed https://t.co/jp7OIaf3eb — Amie Ferris-Rotman (@Amie_FR) August 15, 2021

“The next few days!” The Afghan President has fled, Kabul has fallen, American personnel are trying to evacuate, and the Taliban has taken over. This is a dire situation that demands American leadership, not more leading from behind. UNACCEPTABLE! https://t.co/aY76EUdWLv — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) August 15, 2021

For those of you keeping score at home, the Taliban held a press conference today. President Biden will get around to it in the “next few days” The American public deserves more. The Afghan people deserve better. https://t.co/4GVVKWo2xU — Amanda Makki (@amandamakki) August 15, 2021

By which time there will no longer be a crisis … unless the Taliban are about to overrun Islamabad … https://t.co/pkfbbvDWBy — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) August 15, 2021

I think he should be awoken from his nap before then. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ytLg8zCWMQ — M. Zuhdi Jasser زهدي جاسر (@DrZuhdiJasser) August 16, 2021

How many more countries will he have lost by then, I wonder? https://t.co/k6H5yzr5P0 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 15, 2021

The vacation is not to be interrupted https://t.co/UeYmTPZS6b — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 15, 2021

I don’t know how much the people who will decide the 2022/2024 elections are going to care about Afghanistan, but waiting a few days while on your vacation to address the nation about a massive international debacle seems crazy to me. https://t.co/GR1QT5FbVj — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 15, 2021

The only reason Joe Biden won’t jump on Afghanistan sooner is it’s older than 12. https://t.co/s3mwnWCRcV — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 15, 2021

A few days? Take your time! What’s the rush?! https://t.co/0N6zWaSPs0 — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) August 15, 2021

I guess that’s how many days it takes to get his note cards together #Failure https://t.co/694ZrMUm5G — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) August 15, 2021

Next few days? With all due respect, Mr. President, American lives are at risk. https://t.co/KOTN30jacU — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) August 15, 2021

