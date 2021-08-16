https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-ignores-reporters-shouting-questions-afghanistan-arrives-washington-video/

Joe Biden arrived at Fort McNair en route to the White House Monday afternoon.

Biden awoke from his slumber and will deliver remarks on this disaster at 3:45 PM Monday.

It got so bad that even CNN was asking “where’s Joe Biden?”

He was originally planning on addressing the international crisis in a “few days” but Biden was forced to leave his vacation early as Afghanistan devolved into chaos.

Joe Biden arrived in Washington to reporters shouting questions about Afghanistan.

Biden ignored the reporters and just waved from a distance.

VIDEO:

President Biden arrives at Fort McNair en route to the White House to address Americans about the situation in Afghanistan. He took no questions. pic.twitter.com/uQjYXxMpmn — The Recount (@therecount) August 16, 2021

The American people haven’t heard from Joe Biden in days.

The Taliban gave a press conference from the presidential palace in Kabul before Biden addressed the American people.

The White House tweeted a photo of dementia Joe sitting in a room alone on Sunday looking feeble and confused.

This photo will go down in history as the moment Biden’s presidency collapsed.

