As Afghanistan crumbled on Sunday, the American people had one question on their minds: ‘Where is the president?’ Joe Biden had taken off on vacation days ago to his Camp David “retreat” (as CNN called it) and was nowhere to be found.

Kabul fell and the presidential palace was overrun. Afghanis were executed in the streets. Interpreters sought desperately to flee from Kabul International Airport. The Taliban declared the two-decades-long war “over.”

But the word came on Sunday afternoon that Biden would not be giving an address to the American people. A single photo was tweeted from the White House account with a picture of Biden being “briefed.”

This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/U7IpK3Hyj8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2021

“This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul,” the account said.

One of the first things people noticed was the utter lack of Operational Security: It showed on the television that there were camera feeds from both the CIA and Doha Station.

Heck of a job, White House communications shop. I figure you would want to crop out the teleconference screens labeled “CIA” and “Doha Station.” You panicking amateur idiots. https://t.co/ZFoICYYVwO — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 15, 2021

“Heck of a job, White House communications shop. I figure you would want to crop out the teleconference screens labeled ‘CIA’ and ‘Doha Station’,” NRO’s Jim Geraghty tweeted. “You panicking amateur idiots.”

The image also looked somewhat similar to other recent photos of Biden at Camp David.

This is a White House photo of President Biden speaking with Vice President Kamala Harris and members of his national security team from Camp David in Maryland, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

Then it gets odd. The new White House photo issued on Sunday shows the clocks with twenty-six minutes advanced. It is depicted as being from Sunday morning at 11:29 EST. Joe Biden is in a different outfit.

There is an issue with the clocks showing London and Moscow are three hours apart. Those two cities are two hours apart, so either the photo is wrong or the clocks at Camp David are wrong.

It should be noted that while Tehran is shown as a half-hour difference from Moscow, it is actually an hour and a half difference. For whatever reason, that’s also wrong.

The time difference raised some major questions. One of the first to notice it was Scuba Mike on Twitter.

JOE IS NOTY AT CAMP DAVID! THE WHOLE TV IS PHOTOSHOPPED INTO THE OLD PICTURE! The current time difference is 2 hours so this picture could not have been taken today. The whole TV is fake and this was not today. pic.twitter.com/Twzv4PmkpM — SCUBA MIKE 🤿 (@SCUBA2024) August 16, 2021

“The current time difference is 2 hours so this picture could not have been taken today,” Scuba Mike weighed in. “The whole TV is fake and this was not today.” (It should be noted that this claim has not been confirmed.)

Whoa. He’s right. Currently, London and Moscow are only 2 hours apart but this shows them as 3!? Is this an old photo?! https://t.co/U7vrjrfnMf pic.twitter.com/Q385ClQdt6 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 16, 2021

“Note the time in London and Moscow on the clocks. Clocks show 3 hour time difference. However, there is currently only a 2 hour difference. Before March, London and Moscow have a 3 hour time difference because of daylight savings. Is this a stock photo?” a user named Real Developments asked.

“Whoa. He’s right,” Justin Hart responded. “Currently, London and Moscow are only 2 hours apart but this shows them as 3!? Is this an old photo?!”

And not only was Biden missing on Sunday, he has no events planned for Monday outside of a “briefing.” CNN says that Biden is expected to address the nation “in a few days.” Unreal.

Also, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki suddenly announced on Sunday night that she would be taking the entire week off.

No one knows quite for certain what is going on in Afghanistan, or in the White House, for that matter. But as a near 20-year war comes to a disastrous close, the Biden White House is in full retreat, and no one is brave enough to give Americans any direct answers.

