According to the White House, President Biden will emerge from hiding at 3:45 p.m. this afternoon to deliver remarks about Afghanistan falling to the Taliban.

In addition to the several thousand U.S. troops currently in Afghanistan assisting with evacuations and keeping the Kabul airport secure, Biden has reportedly ordered another thousand into the country:

It’s looking like the Biden White House is making this up as they go.

Fair question.

Yes, please do.

